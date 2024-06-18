Justin Timberlake charged with DWI, released from police custody



By Zenebou Sylla and Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Justin Timberlake was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.

According to police, the singer was observed around 12:37 a.m. Tuesday morning “operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was driving a 2025 BMW when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and failed to maintain in his lane of travel, a statement from Sag Harbor Police reads.

An officer initiated a traffic stop, Timberlake told police he “had one martini and I followed my friends home,” according to court records.

Timberlake’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy“ and there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” emanating from his breath, its alleged in court records.

A Sag Harbor Village Police Department officer described him as “unable to divide attention,” adding “he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Timberlake also rejected a chemical test three times, the first time saying, “No, I’m not doing a chemical test.”

The report contains details of his field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest and held overnight for arraignment, according to police. He was also cited for running the stop sign and failure to keep in his lane, his attorney Ed Burke told CNN.

Timberlake was released without bail and has a court date scheduled for July 26.

Sag Harbor is a village located in the Hamptons on eastern Long Island. Timberlake left the American Hotel in the area shortly before he was arrested, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Timberlake is currently on tour with his most recent album, “Everything I Thought It Was.” He is next scheduled to perform in Chicago at the United Center on Friday.

Over the weekend, Timberlake wrote a tribute to his two sons and shared his plans for Father’s Day in a post Instagram.

“My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose,” Timberlake wrote. “Now… for today: let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open.”

Timberlake, 43, is married to producer and actor Jessica Biel. The couple married in 2012 and are parents to Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

