Rapper Nelly arrested in St. Louis for previous traffic charge, possession of ecstasy

By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — Rapper Nelly was arrested early Wednesday morning at a St. Louis casino for a previous traffic charge and possession of ecstasy pills.

Nelly, whose birth name is Cornell Haynes II, was arrested at 4:45am in St. Louis by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, according to online records.

The rapper has been charged with possession of a controlled substance – four ecstasy pills – and no proof of insurance on an old traffic charge from in Maryland Heights.

CNN has reached out to Nelly’s publicist for comment.

The arrest took place at the Hollywood Casino, Maryland Heights Police Department PIO Terry McComas told CNN. McComas said the previous charge was “failure to appear on an old traffic charge of no proof of insurance in Maryland Heights, MO.”

According to court records, this charge took place in 2018.

CNN has been unable to determine if Nelly has obtained legal representation.

Earlier this year, the “Hot in Herre” artist made headlines when he simultaneously announced his engagement to singer Ashanti, and that the rekindled pair were expecting a baby.

Ashanti and Nelly confirmed in September 2023 that they were reunited as a couple, 20 years after they were first linked together in a relationship that ended after a decade.

