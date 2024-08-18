Go Toros! Kirsten Dunst proves she still has teen spirit at ‘Bring It On’ screening

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Kirsten Dunst still has enough spirit to lead the Rancho Carne High School cheer team.

The “Bring It On” star proved just as much when she appeared at a special screening of the beloved Y2K movie at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday. Dunst shared a video from the event in which she recited one of the film’s most iconic cheers.

“Hate us ‘cuz we’re beautiful but we don’t like you either,” Dunst said as the film played in the background. “We’re cheerleaders! We are cheerleaders! Roll call!”

With themes cultural of appropriation, homophobia and sexism – and a stellar cast that includes Gabrielle Union and Eliza Dushku – “Bring It On” quickly became a teen cult-classic when it debuted in August 2000. Dunst, who was 17 when she shot the movie, showed her enduring enthusiasm for the film while introducing it at the screening.

“I am T-T-T-Torrance,” Dunst said, with a smile, according to another video posted to her Instagram Stories. “Let’s go Toros!”

Looking out at the cheering audience, she added, “this is the craziest thing I have ever seen in my life. I am so overwhelmed.”

The screening, hosted by Cinespia, included a double feature of “Bring it On” and “The Virgin Suicides,” the 1999 Sofia Coppola-directed movie in which Dunst also starred.

There have been five “Bring It On” sequels between 2004 and 2017. While neither Dunst nor Union have appeared in any of the subsequent films, both actors have previously said they might be open to reprising their roles on screen one day.

Dunst on Saturday appeared ready to reclaim her pom poms.

