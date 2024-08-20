Patti LaBelle, Common performing sound checks ahead of DNC night two in Chicago

By Donald Judd, CNN

(CNN) — In Chicago, former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama are set to take the stage Tuesday night for remarks at the Democratic National Convention, but they’re not the only marquee names expected to appear at the United Center when the convention starts its second night.

Grammy-winning singer Patti LaBelle – who’s been dubbed “The Godmother of Soul” – was seen rehearsing along with her background singers Tuesday for an “In Memoriam” segment scheduled for the evening’s program.

Additionally, Grammy-winning rapper Common was seen rehearsing his song “Fortunate,” featuring Pete Rock later in the afternoon.

CNN confirmed with a convention official that both artists will be taking the convention stage to perform.

Country music singers Mickey Guyton and Jason Isbell performed during Monday’s session of the DNC, though significant delays throughout the night forced organizers to scrap a scheduled performance from James Taylor later in the evening.

Other famous faces have been among those gracing the stage at the convention, with Tony Goldwyn, Ana Navarro, Kerry Washington and Mindy Kaling serving as hosts of the proceedings.

Goldwyn acted as host on Monday night, with Navarro taking the reins Tuesday. Kaling will host Wednesday night of the DNC while Washington will be on hand Thursday when Kamala Harris is set to formally accept the Democratic nomination.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister contributed to this report.

