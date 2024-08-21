Alicia Silverstone is ‘alive and well’ after concern over her possibly poisonous snack



(CNN) — No need to worry about Alicia Silverstone, you guys.

The “Clueless” star sparked concern after she posted on TikTok video in which she took a bite into what some of her followers speculated was poisonous fruit.

“I’ve discovered something that I can’t figure out what it is and I need your help,” Silverstone said as she showed off the seeded fruit from a plant as she was strolling in the UK. “I just bit into it because it was on the street and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not.”

The camera then pans to the bush, resembling the nightshade plant Solanum pseudocapsicum, which has somewhat poisonous fruit. Some commenters worried after Silverstone appeared to go quiet on social media.

Silverstone eased those tensions when she posted an update on her verified Instagram on Tuesday night.

“Alive and well!,” the caption read on a photo of her laying on her stomach. “Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow.”

Good thing she totally paused on consuming it.

