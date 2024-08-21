‘Saturday Night Live’ star Kenan Thompson skewers Project 2025, talks to Americans who could be affected at the DNC

By Jack Forrest, CNN

(CNN) — “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson made fun of the conservative Project 2025 and talked to Americans that could be affected by its proposals while on stage at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

Thompson walked out onto the stage carrying a large prop book that appeared to be the conservative Project 2025, a 920-page document.

“You ever seen a document that could kill a small animal and democracy at the same time? Here it is,” Thompson said to laughter from the audience. He also likened the document to “the terms and conditions of a second Trump presidency.”

He then spoke with Americans over video who could be affected by proposed Project 2025 policies organized by The Heritage Foundation think tank and developed in significant part by people who served in Trump’s administration.

After some technical snafus, Thompson spoke over video with a woman named Becky, who said she has been with her wife for “about 8 years.”

Thompson said he had some “bad news” for Becky, referring to part of Project 2025 that “calls for the elimination of protections for LGBTQ+ Americans.” He added that the policy is like going “right back to the Stone Age.”

He then spoke with a person named Nirvana, who is on insulin to manage her diabetes. Nirvana said thanks to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, she only pays $35 per month for her insulin.

“That is great,” Thompson said, but then shot that down too, citing another page of Project 2025 that calls for millions of people to “pay more for prescription drugs like insulin.”

Then came Anita, who is an OBGYN who “delivers babies and does surgery.”

“Uh oh,” Thompson said. “On page 459, Projects 2025 resurrects a law from the 1800s called the Comstock Act to ban abortion nationwide and throw healthcare providers in jail.”

“That is awful,” Anita replied.

Lastly, Thompson spoke to a “proud civil servant” who works for the Department of Education.

“Well, unfortunately for you, on page 78, Project 2025 calls for President Trump to purge the civil service of everyone who isn’t a Maga loyalist,” Thompson stated. He also referred to another excerpt of the document, which “calls for the complete elimination of the Department of Education.”

Thompson ended his presentation by reminding viewers that everything that they spoke about “is very real” and “in this book.”

“Most importantly you can stop it from ever happening by electing Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States.”

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly sought to distance himself from Project 2025. In a post to his social media site, Trump claimed, “I know nothing about Project 2025.”

Other famous faces on the DNC stage on Wednesday night included Stevie Wonder, who performed “Higher Ground,” and host for the evening Mindy Kaling.

CNN’s MJ Lee contributed to this report.

