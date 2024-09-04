Daniel Craig rolled his eyes when asked about a ‘Queer’ James Bond, but there’s more to it

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Daniel Craig’s response to hypothetical question about a gay James Bond may be up for debate, but what’s clear is people aren’t going to stop looking for diversity when it comes to the beloved spy character.

Craig spoke at the Venice Film Festival, where his latest film, “Queer,” premiered. The movie is an adaptation of a William S. Burroughs novella, a gay romance set in 1940s Mexico City.

The Bond actor stars opposite Drew Starkey in the film, which tells the story of an American expat who becomes involved with a younger man. When asked at a festival press conference about the possibility of a gay James Bond depicted in a future film, Craig, the last to play Bond on the big screen, rolled his eyes.

“Guys, let’s be adults in the room for a second,” “Queer” director Luca Guadagnino responded to the question.

“There is no way around the fact that nobody would ever know what James Bond desires, period,” the director said. “The important thing is that he does his missions properly. Having said that, I have been an admirer of this gentleman for a long time.”

“You have to make movies, you cannot daydream,” Guadagnino added.

When Craig’s name came up while casting “Queer,” the director said his initial reaction was “I thought about him, but he’s never going to say yes.” The person who suggested Craig, however, said “Let’s ask,” Guadagnino recalled.

“And [Craig] said yes. And the yes was a definitive yes, he’s one of the greatest actors,” the he continued. “It’s a privilege to work with someone like him.”

Over the years there has been debate and speculation about expanding depictions of James Bond, with some advocating for a Black actor to portray Bond.

When Idris Elba’s name was suggested, the actor said last year he was flattered by the conversation, though there has been some racism attached to it.

“Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting because it became about race,” Elba said. “It became about nonsense dude, and I got the brunt of it.”

“Queer” is expected to hit theaters in the US before the end of the year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.