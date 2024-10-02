Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine

By Alli Rosenbloom, Norma Galeana and Nick Watt, CNN

(CNN) — Mark Chavez, one of the two doctors charged in connection with “Friends” star Matthew Perry’s death, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine as part of a plea agreement during a court appearance in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

In accordance with the agreement, Chavez formally pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine to Perry, who died in October 2023 due to “acute effects” of the anesthetic and subsequent drowning, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. He was 54.

Chavez made formal his plea agreement with prosecutors during Wednesday’s hearing. The judge set his sentencing for April 2, 2025. Chavez is facing up to ten years in prison, which is the maximum recommended sentence outlined in the plea agreement.

CNN has reached out to Chavez’s attorney and the US Attorney’s Office for comment.

During a court appearance last month, Chavez acknowledged the charges and waived his right to a grand jury indictment.

Chavez is accused of providing Dr. Salvador Plasencia – who is also charged in connection with Perry’s death and has previously pleaded not guilty – with the ketamine given to Perry through a fraudulent prescription, according to court documents.

Plasencia and Chavez are among the five people who have been charged in connection with the death of the beloved actor. Perry’s personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and an acquaintance of Perry’s, Erik Fleming, were also charged and, along with Chavez, have been cooperative with prosecutors.

Fleming, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death, and Iwamasa, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, have sentencing dates set in the coming months.

Jasveen Sangha – who prosecutors have said ran what amounted to “a drug selling emporium” in her home – and Plasencia have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges that include falsifying medical records and conspiracy to distribute among others.

Sangha and Plasencia will be tried together, according to prosecutors. The trial is scheduled to begin on March 4, 2025 and a pretrial hearing is scheduled for February 19.

Chavez received his medical degree in 2004 from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, according to his website, which advertises tailored health services.

He has surrendered his medical license in accordance with the plea agreement, his attorney Matthew Binninger previously said.

