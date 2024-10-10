Judge sets trial date in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs racketeering and sex trafficking case

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Musician and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, will go to trial in May 2025.

The judge in Combs’ federal case set a trial date for May 5, 2025 at a court hearing in New York on Thursday.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, was present in the courtroom, as were several of his family members.

Prosecutor Emily Johnson said the prosecution anticipates its case could last three weeks.

Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo said they will put on a defense case that would likely take one week.

Combs’ court appearance on Thursday was his third since his arrest and his first in front of Judge Arun Subramanian, a Biden-nominated jurist who has been on the bench since last year. He was assigned the case last week after Judge Andrew Carter recused himself.

Carter transferred the case because of a long-standing personal and professional relationship he has with one of the new attorneys, according to a spokesman for the court.

Combs’ lawyers have said they want to go to trial quickly since he was twice denied bail.

The musician is awaiting trial in federal custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

