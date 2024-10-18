Why Andrew Garfield’s flirty appearance on ‘Chicken Shop Date’ has the internet abuzz

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — On Friday, Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield finally appeared on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s latest episode of “Chicken Shop Date,” her popular long-running YouTube interview show that takes place, date-style, over a meal at a local chicken shop in London.

The pair’s chat comes two years after their very first meet-cute sent the internet into a frenzy, and the result lives up to the hype – in their latest chat, Garfield and Dimoldenberg vacillated between leaning into the gimmick of the interview and their seemingly real chemistry, with a lot of giggling sprinkled in.

“I think that we… There’s something going on,” Dimoldenberg told Garfield in the clip. “To the point where you’ve been avoiding me for two years because the vibes are too much for you to handle.”

Acknowledging that they’ve “had a couple of lovely interactions,” Garfield went on to say he genuinely thinks that they could have really gone on an actual date “if it weren’t for” them being on her show.

“Take out all the practicalities and the logic,” he said. “I actually believe that, maybe, we could’ve” gone on a real date, off camera.

The obvious current of electricity between Garfield and Dimoldenberg has had the internet hungry for more after footage of several flirtatious encounters between the two went viral online.

As the lore goes, the connection between them began two years ago when they had a flirty encounter on the 2022 British GQ Men of the Year party’s red carpet, a moment captured by cameras and posted online.

They met again on the January 2023 red carpet for the Golden Globes, where they giggled and flirted, further fueling the internet’s fervor for the potential coupling when Garfield joked he can’t come on her show for a “date” because “I’m scared of what it could turn into.”

Dimoldenberg has accrued millions of views on her videos, having interviewed everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Billie Eilish to Jack Harlow. She’s known for her comedic style of turning awkward moments into engaging and charming conversations.

The show’s format may be a gimmicky “date,” and we suppose it makes sense that Garfield would choose now to come on her show while he’s been busy promoting his latest film “We Live in Time.”

Still, the actor seems keen to leave room for a perhaps authentic romantic connection with “Chicken Shop’s” host to blossom.

By the end of Friday’s episode, Garfield said that they should consider this interview “date” to be just “a practice round.”

“I feel we should do it again actually,” Garfield said. “And better.”

