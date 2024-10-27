Adele and Celine Dion share heartfelt embrace and shed tears in sweet concert encounter

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The “power of love” between singers Adele and Celine Dion knows no bounds.

This was on full display on Saturday night during Adele’s concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where the two powerhouse vocalists were each brought to tears after an emotional interaction.

While singing her song “Easy On Me,” Adele became visibly moved at the sight of Dion, who she approached for a hug that got the crowd roaring, according to footage posted online.

By the end of the embrace, Dion was dabbing tears out of her eyes, appearing to be as overcome by the moment as Adele.

Adele even asked the crowd to help her finish singing the song.

At one point, Dion stood up to take a bow after Adele told the cheering crowd that Dion was “one of my favorite people of all time.”

The moment took place at the very same venue that was built for Dion over two decades ago when she first launched her own Las Vegas residency “A New Day,” something Adele acknowledged during Saturday’s concert, according to another clip posted online.

“It’s only ever been about this room,” Adele said, nodding to the significance of their shared residency venue. “This is just a full circle moment to me so it’s amazing.”

Adele is in the final stretch of her Las Vegas residency. “Weekends with Adele,” which kicked off in January 2022, will conclude on November 23.

