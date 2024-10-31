Jennifer Garner brought back her ‘13 Going on 30’ look for Halloween

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Garner found a cute way to show Halloween spirit and celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of her most beloved films.

She took to social media with a video showing her recreating a scene from “13 Going On 30.”

Garner starred as Jenna Rink, a teen who magically wakes up an adult after she wishes to be “30 and flirty and thriving.”

In the newly posted video, she replicated the scene in which adult Jenna gets ready for a party, complete with Whitney Houston’s song “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” playing in the background and Garner donning what appears to be the same dress from the movie.

“Happy 20th Halloween, Jenna Rink,” the caption reads.

A year ago, Garner appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where Barrymore did a retrospective of some of Garner’s work.

When they got to “13 Going On 30,” Garner said to Barrymore “Can you stand it?”

“Joy. It was joy,” she said of the scene of her character at the party. “That was joy.”

Garner said she had no idea what a classic the movie would become.

