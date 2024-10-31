Martha Stewart is not a fan of how her new documentary ends

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Martha Stewart seems to have enjoyed the first half of her new Netflix documentary.

But the rest, not so much.

We know that thanks to an interview with the New York Times about the “Martha” documentary, helmed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker R.J. Cutler.

“I love the first half of the documentary,” Stewart told the publication. “It gets into things that many people don’t know anything about, which is what I like about it.”

The doyenne if domesticity had a few complaints, however.

Such as her belief that Cutler didn’t use enough from the archives she made available to him.

“R.J. had total access, and he really used very little,” she said. “It was just shocking.”

Though there was a part of her past she believes the filmmaker leaned too heavily into.

In 2004, Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison and two years of probation for lying to investigators about the sale of some of her stock in late 2001.

“The trial itself was extremely boring. Even the judge fell asleep. R.J. didn’t even put that in,” Stewart told the publication.

“It was not that important. The trial and the actual incarceration was less than two years out of an 83-year life,” she said. “I considered it a vacation, to tell you the truth.”

Stewart had plenty to say about what she felt wasn’t included in the film, but she really disliked, apparently, was the film’s closing scenes.

“Those last scenes with me looking like a lonely old lady walking hunched over in the garden?,” she said, explaining that she was limping in the scene because she had just had surgery for a ruptured Achilles’ tendon. “Boy, I told him to get rid of those. And he refused. I hate those last scenes. Hate them.”

“It’s a movie, not a Wikipedia page,” Cutler told the times.

“I am really proud of this film, and I admire Martha’s courage in entrusting me to make it,” he said. “I’m not surprised that it’s hard for h

“Martha” is currently streaming on Netflix.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.