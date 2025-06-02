Jonathan Joss, ‘King of the Hill’ and ‘Parks & Recreation’ actor, dead at 59 after shooting

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jonathan Joss, an actor who voiced the character of John Redcorn on “King of the Hill” and appeared as Ken Hotate on “Parks and Recreation,” has died following a shooting incident, according to police in San Antonio, Texas.

He was 59.

According to a spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department, officers were dispatched Sunday to a location on Dorsey Drive in San Antonio, Texas, for a reported shooting in progress. Officers found Joss “near the roadway of the location,” where they “attempted life saving measures” until paramedics arrived.

The actor was pronounced dead by emergency service responders.

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

On “Parks and Recreation,” Joss portrayed Chief Ken Hotate, tribal elder of the Wamapoke Native American tribe and owner of the Wamapoke Casino.

He took on his “King of the Hill” role in the show’s second season after the original voice actor, Victor Aaron, died as the result of an automobile accident in 1996. Joss voiced the role until the show ended.

The popular animated series has been rebooted and is set to premiere August 4 on Hulu. Joss reportedly participated in the new series. A video recorded days before his death shows Joss at a “King of the Hill’ panel and sneak peek at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

