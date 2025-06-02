Recap of ‘Diddy’ trial: Ex-employee concludes emotional testimony after three days on the stand

By Lauren del Valle, Nicki Brown, Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) — A former employee of Sean “Diddy” Combs concluded her testimony Monday afternoon after three days on the stand at his federal criminal trial, during which she recounted multiple alleged instances of physical, emotional and sexual abuse by Combs.

The employee, testifying under the pseudonym “Mia,” was the 21st witness in the case and gave one of the lengthier testimonies thus far, second only to key witness Cassie Ventura.

In her final statement to the court, Mia said she did not want to testify in the trial but did so for one reason.

“Because I can’t look my niece and my goddaughters in the eyes and ever advise them in the future if they ever happened to be in this situation” if she didn’t testify, she said.

Her testimony came as the prosecution has sought to show Combs and his inner circle formed a criminal enterprise that used threats, violence and other means to coerce Ventura, his ex-girlfriend, into participating in “Freak Offs” and to protect the music mogul’s reputation.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted of sex trafficking or racketeering conspiracy, he could face a sentence of up to life in prison. His defense has acknowledged Combs was violent but has questioned the motives of those testifying and has said the accusations fall short of a racketeering conspiracy.

The prosecution said its next witnesses will include Eddie Garcia, who worked in security at the InterContinental Hotel; Frank Piazza, a forensic video expert; Derek Ferguson, the former head of the finance department for Combs Enterprises; and Bryana Bongolan, who has accused Combs of sexual battery.

In addition, a woman who will testify under the pseudonym “Jane,” who was identified as “Victim-2” in the indictment, could take the stand as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s what we learned in testimony Monday.

Ex-employee sent loving messages to Combs in recent years

On her second day of cross-examination, “Mia,” who worked for Combs from 2009 until 2017, acknowledged she sent Combs loving and supportive messages for years after she left the company.

Multiple text messages Mia sent to Combs were shown in court, including one from 2018 in which she wished him a Merry Christmas and one from May 2020 when she told him “I’ll always be here for you in any capacity.”

In a message from August 2020 that was read in court, Mia wrote to Combs: “I love you with all my heart and I’m still here with you forever.” Combs responded that he loved her and was glad she was doing well.

In July 2022 Mia texted Combs “I love love love you!” and texted him again in December wishing him and his family happy holidays.

In court, Mia explained these texts by saying that she was still under Combs’ grip “psychologically” and was “brainwashed.”

Most recently, Mia sent Combs a message along with an old photo of the two of them for his birthday on November 4, 2023, just 12 days before Ventura filed a civil suit against him. Mia testified that she didn’t remember sending that message.

The defense highlighted these texts in an attempt to undermine her testimony that Combs physically and sexually assaulted her while she worked for him.

As teed up in its opening statement last month, the defense has sought prove to the jury that Combs’ case is about “love, jealousy, infidelity and money” and questioned witnesses about their motives for testifying.

Mia says she didn’t talk about alleged abuse for years

Mia said under cross-examination that she did not initially tell investigators or federal prosecutors that Combs sexually assaulted her.

She said she “definitely” did not tell them before she had a lawyer. “Again, I don’t remember the dates but I do remember that horrible conversation,” Mia testified.

Mia acknowledged she did not have any contemporaneous writings or conversations about those assaults. She also testified that she never mentioned the sexual assault allegations against Combs in her 2017 mediation over her severance with Combs’ company.

At one point, the defense attorney Brian Steel asked Mia if she retained an attorney to “join the #MeToo money grab against Mr. Combs.” Judge Arun Subramanian sustained an objection to the question, meaning he ruled the question was not appropriate and Mia was not required to answer it.

Mia testified she didn’t contact law enforcement about the abuse she allegedly endured by Combs. When asked if she ever considered reporting the alleged abuse through a women’s shelter, doing so anonymously or asking a third party to report it for her, she said she did not.

She also said that she did not intend to sue Combs over the alleged incidents of sexual assault and that she did not want money based on her testimony.

Combs stayed in hotels under an alias

The second and last witness on Monday was Sylvia Oken, a Bevery Hills Hotel employee, who testified that bills associated with Combs’ hotel stays included extra charges for cleaning and damage.

One of the bills, from May 2015, included a $500 charge for “oil damage.” Another bill included a $300 charge for cleaning drapes as well as a fee for purchasing five candles for Combs.

Oken said she recalled some reservations made for Combs under the alias “Frank Black.” Oken said guests in the entertainment industry will often stay at the hotel under an alias.

The “Frank Black” alias was a reference to the late rapper and Bad Boy Records artist Notorious B.I.G., who had a nickname of “Frank White,” according to testimony earlier in the trial.

The jury saw a hotel record that showed Cassie Ventura was listed as an accompanying guest who had full access to the reservation and could charge things to the room.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.