Patrick Schwarzenegger says playing crotch-grabbing alpha male Saxon was a ‘roller coaster ride’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Patrick Schwarzenegger is still coming off the “whirlwind of emotions” that was the making of “The White Lotus” Season 3.

The actor, who is taking part in a new campaign for Venmo with costar Aimee Lou Wood, spoke to CNN recently about how his perspective has changed since the release of the show, which saw his character Saxon go from loathsome finance bro to a vulnerable young man who realized he has a lot to learn.

“It was definitely a learning experience for me, being on this show,” Schwarzenegger said, adding that the viewership and engaged fandom – famous for its memes and fan theories -– was an experience “that I’ve been never been part of.”

As for his character – a “grandiose alpha male that comes in grabbing his crotch and walking around naked,” in Schwarzenegger’s words – he acknowledged that there were indeed some parallels between himself and who he portrayed, particularly in how they each were received by the viewing public over the course of the season.

“I think people did not like the character, and what happened was, a lot of people did not know who I was,” he said. “(They would) come up with their preconceived ideas of who I am or how I got the role” based, of course, on his famous last name.

As the Mike White-created show went on, viewers learned that there was a lot more to Saxon than met the eye, and it was delivered via Schwarzenegger’s capable acting chops – family name notwithstanding.

“It’s a mistake to think you know a character that’s in a Mike White show on day 1, or on week 2 or week 3,” he shared.

Schwarzenegger called the show’s creator “very smart” in how he writes his characters, and “how they change.” Or don’t.

“It was fun for me to watch the hysteria of it all and how it evolved over time,” he said.

And while he wasn’t surprised that viewers received his character rather coolly at first, he was moved by how much they eventually warmed up to him.

“But I also did not know to what extent people were going to like Saxon,” he said. “It was a very big roller coaster ride of people despising him to (him) becoming one of the most liked and enjoyed characters by the end, because he had a place to go to.”

The same could be said of Schwarzenegger himself, who is slated to appear opposite Al Pacino in the feature “Billy Knight,” according to his IMDb page. (The project is in post-production with no public release date set).

The actor’s famous father, however, might have some thoughts on any further on-screen nudity. In their conversation for Variety’s “Actors on Actors,” he once again sounded off on the topic spurred by Saxon’s nude scene in the “White Lotus” season 3 premiere, but this time, in a lovingly embarrassing that way only a father could.

“I’m watching your show, and I’m watching your butt sticking out there, and all of a sudden, I see the weenie,” the elder Schwarzenegger said.

His son – and the Internet – howled with laughter. Rollercoaster, indeed.

