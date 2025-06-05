Halle Berry takes on commenters ‘in their feelings’ about her sexy Mother’s Day post

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Halle Berry has a message for those critical of her steamy Mother’s Day post.

Berry shared a video on Instagram in honor of the May holiday and used it as an opportunity to promote her Let’s Spin intimacy gel, along with her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt.

“I’m going to tell you how my Mother’s Day is going to end,” Berry said in the video with Hunt last month, adding that they were in Cannes and had some of her new product that they were about to…take for a spin.

“Happy Mother’s Day once again, everybody,” she said. “I hope all of you are somewhere spinning.”

“Oh my God. I ain’t never been so happy to have Mother’s Day come to an end,” Hunt joked.

The post drew some criticism, which Berry was asked about by Jenna Bush Hager as she co-hosted an hour of “Today” this week.

“Other women got in their feelings,” Berry said.

“They were saying, ‘Should she be talking about that on Mother’s Day? Shouldn’t she be with her kids somewhere?,’” Berry added. “First of all, it’s not ‘Kid’s Day.’ It’s called Mother’s Day. It’s Kid’s Day every day of the year. That’s my day. If I want to be in bed and spin with my man, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

Berry is the mother of two children from former relationships: daughter Nahla, 17, with model Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo, 11, with actor Olivier Martinez.

