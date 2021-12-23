Joan Didion, famed American essayist and novelist, has died

Jacqui Palumbo, CNN; Scottie Andrew, CNN; Mirna Alsharif, CNN

Acclaimed American writer Joan Didion, an essayist and novelist who rose to prominence in the 1960s, has died at age 87, her publisher confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Joan Didion died earlier this morning at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson’s disease,” said Paul Bogaards, a publicity executive at A.A. Knopf, in a statement.

Didion was a leading figure of the New Journalism movement in the 1960s and ’70s, and she began her career with articles in Life magazine and other publications, capturing the unrest of American life during the postwar era. During her prolific career, she published multiple volumes of essays, nonfiction books, memoirs, novels and screenplays.

She was known for her distinctive prose, and rose to fame with essay collections such as 1968’s “Slouching Towards Bethlehem” and 1979’s “The White Album.” Her memoir “The Year of Magical Thinking” won the National Book Award for Nonfiction in 2005.

A Sacramento native, Didion moved to New York after graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, where she began working for Vogue, according to Bogaards.

While rising through the ranks at the fashion magazine, Didion met and married John Gregory Dunne, a journalist at Time with whom she’d collaborate on screenplays including “The Panic in Needle Park,” known for Al Pacino’s breakthrough performance, and the 1976 version of “A Star is Born,” starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

Didion moved back and forth between California and New York during her career, and both states served as inspiration for her writings. Her 1967 essay “Goodbye to All That,” on why she was leaving New York, became an enduring influence on the essay format. The following year, she published “Slouching Through Bethlehem,” primarily set in California, which solidified her status as a keen chronicler of the intimate and the everyday.

“The White Album,” too, provided cutting insight into her home state, with its cooly removed yet searing depictions of West Coast counterculture, the Manson murders and the quick-shifting political landscape. The title essay was in 2013 named one of the 10 most important essays since 1950 by Publishers Weekly and begins with one of Didion’s best-known lines: “We tell ourselves stories in order to live.”

In 2003, Didion’s husband died from a heart attack while their daughter, Quintana Roo Dunne, was in the hospital, recovering from septic shock. Didion wrote about caring for her daughter while dealing with the death of her husband in 2005’s “The Year of Magical Thinking,” which in 2007 became a Broadway play starring Vanessa Redgrave.

Within two years of her husband’s death, Quintana Roo Dunne died at 39, after years of illnesses and injuries. Didion chronicled her experience with grief once more in 2011’s “Blue Nights,” in which she also questioned her weaknesses as a mother.

Among the many awards Didion won were the National Book Foundation’s Medal of Distinguished Contribution to American Letters in 2007; the American Academy of Arts and Letters Gold Medal in Belles Letters and Criticism in 2005; and the National Medal of Arts and Humanities awarded to her by former President Barack Obama in 2013, according to a statement.

This story has been updated with additional details about Didion’s life.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.