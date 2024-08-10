These are Europe’s cleanest swimming spots

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — In our roundup of travel stories this week: a life-changing DNA test, a Georgia-to-Mongolia road trip with unexpected challenges, plus a new report reveals Europe’s cleanest places to swim.

So fresh, so clean

Good news for wild swimmers: The vast majority of Europe’s bathing sites have “excellent” water quality, according to a new report by the European Environmental Agency (EEA).

For sea swimming, Croatia has the brine that’s most divine, followed by Cyprus, Greece and Slovenia. Belgium and Bulgaria tied in fifth place.

For inland waters, Bulgaria, Greece, Ireland and Romania are all tied in first place, with Austria and Finland not far behind.

For the most pristine waters overall, Cyprus took gold, followed by Austria in second place and Croatia at No. 3.

The water quality of the Seine in Paris has been in the spotlight after the city spent $1.5 billion cleaning the river up for the Olympics. But are locals willing to take the plunge? Watch here.

Back to their roots

University lecturer John Portmann was taken in by nuns as a baby in Arizona, but he never knew his family history. A DNA test revealed his surprising origins and led to him getting a new passport, too.

For American Jews who can prove their ancestry and gather the documents, there’s a route to German citizenship and, with it, citizenship of the European Union. For those who choose to do it, it means connecting with a painful history, but some tell CNN it’s empowering and opens options their forebears never had.

Have wheels, will travel

Here are three stories of epic road trips by SUV, by motorbike and by camper van – because it’s not about the transport but about the dream.

A US woman drove solo from Georgia to Mongolia via Russia, a 5,350-mile (7,000-kilometer) journey. It wasn’t the fun adventure she expected. Here’s her take on the challenges of overlanding.

A European couple met while working on a farm in Australia, then set off around the world on a motorcycle, falling off “many times.” Now they’re in the record books as the youngest duo to go round the world on the same motorbike.

Finally, a CNN staffer fell in love with camper vanning when she and her husband drove across America on Route 66. Here’s how it helped her get a whole new perspective on life.

Destruction and rebirth

It’s been one year since an out-of-control wildfire ripped through the historic town of Lahaina on Maui’s west coast, taking the lives of at least 100 people and destroying more than 2,200 structures. This is how tourists can help.

Canada’s Jasper National Park was recently devastated by its largest wildfire in more than a century. Outdoor guides James Gillese and Ryan Titchener both lost their homes. Here’s how they’re feeling and why they believe in their town’s rebirth.

As weather patterns change, and with Debby impacting the US Gulf Coast and East Coast this week, emergency preparedness supplies can help with peace of mind. Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have tested and reviewed the best on the market.

American spotlight: Macon, Georgia

CNN Travel recently unveiled its top 10 best US towns to visit for 2024. Our seventh slice of heaven is Macon, Georgia.

Not so long ago, this hilly city in central Georgia had fallen on hard times, but this former “ghost town” has regained its spirit.

The city’s been leaning into its musical heritage, opening attraction after attraction highlighting its ties to music legends, including Little Richard and Otis Redding.

There’s also more ancient history to explore. Macon may be on the verge of having Georgia’s first national park at Ocmulgee Mounds, a prehistoric Native American site.

