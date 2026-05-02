What it’s like to go on a US retreat built around ‘magic’ mushrooms

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — In our roundup of travel stories this week: Trump’s face will appear on some new US passports, why a Chinese city is cracking down on dim sum, plus a surprise delivery on a Delta Air Lines flight.

Psilocybin therapy

Martha Stem, a retired paralegal and grandmother in her early 70s, had a lifetime of stored trauma. A sudden death in her family hit her with a new avalanche of anguish.

She tried therapy and medication, but says the drug that finally helped her was psilocybin, the psychedelic compound in “magic” mushrooms. Her story is available to CNN subscribers here.

Stem is among the early waves of people participating in legal retreats in the United States built around the drug. CNN put a call out to hear from psilocybin retreat participants and dozens of readers responded. Here’s what they told us about their experiences, with more here:

Up in the air

Southwest Airlines has unveiled a red, white and blue plane, dubbed “Independence One,” in honor of the United States’s 250th anniversary this year. Its first flight on Monday night was to Dallas and it now joins Southwest’s fleet crisscrossing the country.

That was not the only birthday celebrated this April. A passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Portland gave birth mid-air to a healthy baby girl, who arrived two weeks ahead of schedule. Two paramedics who happened to be on board helped out, borrowing blankets from other passengers and using a shoelace to tie off the umbilical cord.

Finally, in Asia, the international airport in Colombo, Sri Lanka, this month handled its largest ever illegal narcotics bust — and from some very unlikely suspects.

Sri Lankan authorities say 22 Buddhist monks were arrested for possession of more than 110 kilograms of cannabis, with an estimated value of more than $3.45 million.

Delicacies and a Little Joy

The making of the Chinese bite-sized delicacies known as dim sum is all about craftsmanship: steady hands, nimble fingers and the finest attention to detail.

However, many teahouses in China have been turning to automated production lines to save money, meaning unsuspecting customers are getting what some say are inferior dumplings.

The southern city of Guangzhou, known as the birthplace of dim sum, is pushing back. As of May 1, its teahouses must now declare how their dim sum is made. Here’s CNN’s report on the food fight.

Over in Minnesota, a coffee shop called Little Joy has also been busy crafting gourmet delights, creating a smash-hit raspberry Danish latte with cream cheese foam.

It shared the recipe online for all the world to enjoy and more than 480 shops in 41 countries have picked it up and made their own version.

Italy’s ‘cheese bank’

In Emilia-Romagna, Italy, around 500,000 wheels of Parmesan cheese are stacked floor to ceiling in a high-security, climate-controlled vault. They’re used by cheese producers as collateral to secure bank loans. If we were ever to risk it all in a bank heist, this is the one that would tempt us.

In case you missed it

The first commercial flight from the US to Venezuela takes off after nearly seven years.

CNN was there on the inaugural American Airlines flight.

Meet the 85-year-old keeping traditional Dutch dress alive.

Annie In De Betouw-Kwakman lives in the fishing village of Volendam and embraces her heritage 24/7.

A royal visit. A courtroom showdown. A world record.

What do you remember from the week that was?

The US will issue new passports featuring Trump’s face.

CNN’s Jake Tapper reports.

The-CNN-Wire

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