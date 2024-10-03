

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.



‘Hard Boiled City’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jean Genie (supporting, female, 25-45)

— Flamingo Steve (supporting, male, 45-65)

— Megan (supporting, female, 35-50)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Timings’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Carla (lead, female, 24-34)

— Luke (lead, male, 24-34)

— Gracie (lead, female, 21-30)

– Average hourly rate: $17

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Picnic Interview, Online media’

– Project type: reality tv

– Roles:

— Straight Man (content creators & real people, male, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Riverside, California; San Bernardino, California; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the reality tv here



‘Belle & Beau’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Beau (lead, 25-25)

— Belle (lead, 21-21)

— Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Darkness’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jaxson (other, male, 18-28)

— Trish (other, female, 18-24)

— Angel (other, male, 26-40)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘My Prince of Tennis’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Lena (lead, female, 18-35)

— Adam (lead, 18-35)

— Lilly (supporting, female, 5-14)

– Average hourly rate: $100

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Savannah, Georgia

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Golden’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Tad (supporting, male, 34-38)

— Attorney Johnson (supporting, male, 55-60)

— Rosa (supporting, female, 26-32)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘America Lasting Impressions’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— LINDA (lead, female, 18-25)

— MIKE (lead, male, 18-25)

— DREW (lead, male, 26-59)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: La Grange, Kentucky; Beverly Hills, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Bluff’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

— Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

— Agent K. (lead, male, 45-55)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Asherah: The TV Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Asherah (lead, female, 18-24)

— Miguel (lead, male, 18-24)

— Location Scout (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia; Naples, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Fort Myers, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Americatronic!’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Carmen King (lead, female, 20-35)

— Ian Reily (lead, male, 25-35)

— Charlotte Reynolds (lead, 19-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Subclass’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

— Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

— Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Hollywood, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Solitary Confinement’ Episode 2′

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Sey (lead, female, 20-25)

— Ant (supporting, male, 18-25)

— Dr. Esra (supporting, male, 40-60)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Christmas Miracle’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Teenager Cindy ( young adult) (lead, female, 12-31)

— Young Cindy (lead, female, 7-18)

— Young Adult Sam (lead, male, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Duarte, California; Solvang, California; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘You S.O.B’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Chloe (supporting, female, 18-27)

— Emily (supporting, 18-30)

— Jack Childs (day player, male, 40-100)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘The Haunted Garden’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Alex (lead, 18-25)

— Tom (lead, male, 18-35)

— Gladice (day player, female, 20-70)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Chicago, Illinois

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Premarital Love’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Richard (lead, male, 18-100)

— Jenny (lead, female, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Anna’s’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Anna (lead, female, 25-40)

— Jeff (supporting, male, 35-45)

— Extras (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘CBS TV Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Background Extras (background extra, 18-45)

– Average hourly rate: $21

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘The Life I’ve Made’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Otis (lead, male, 38-46)

— Ada (lead, female, 38-45)

— Director of Photography / Cinematographer (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts; Concord, New Hampshire

– Learn more about the feature film here

