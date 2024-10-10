

Canva

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.



Canva

‘Perfect 10’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Christina (supporting, female, 25-35)

— Susan (lead, female, 21-30)

— Dang (supporting, female, 21-30)

– Average hourly rate: $100

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; San Francisco, California; Sacramento, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



Canva

‘Alan’s Universe’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— School Students (background extra, 18-29)

– Average hourly rate: $17

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



Canva

‘For Matilda’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sonny (lead, male, 20-30)

— Courtney (lead, female, 20-30)

— Matilda (supporting, female, 5-13)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



Canva

‘On-Camera Host- LA’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— On-Camera Host, L.A. (lead, 20-40)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



Canva

‘Anna’s’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Anna (lead, female, 25-40)

— Jeff (supporting, male, 35-45)

— Extras (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



Canva

‘InstaKill’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— White Boy (supporting, male, 15-20)

— Kev (supporting, male, 20-27)

— Clara (day player, 16-25)

– Average hourly rate: $17

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



Canva

‘Yikes!’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mr.Spider (supporting, 20-35)

— Michael (supporting, male, 25-35)

— Enoch (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 20-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here



Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Subclass’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

— Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

— Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Fort Lauderdale, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; Hollywood, Florida; Miami, Florida

– Learn more about the scripted show here



Canva

‘Why I Love You’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— James (lead, male, 28-35)

— Cara (lead, female, 23-30)

— Joy (supporting, female, 22-35)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Miami, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; New York City, New York; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



Canva

‘The Later Show,’ Extra’s’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Audience Member (background extra, 18-100)

— Skit Participant (lead, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; San Antonio, Texas

– Learn more about the scripted show here



Canva

‘Long Stories Short Vol.1’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mrs. Thomas (supporting, female, 28-60)

— Makeup Artist (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $22

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



Canva

‘Caveman LA’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Arow (lead, male, 18-100)

— Lona (lead, female, 18-100)

— Producer (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



Canva

‘My Prince of Tennis’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Lena (lead, female, 18-35)

— Adam (lead, 18-35)

— Lilly (supporting, female, 5-14)

– Average hourly rate: $100

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Savannah, Georgia

– Learn more about the scripted show here



Canva

‘Untitled A24/Timothee Chalamet Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— General Background: Unique Looking 1950s Faces. (background extra, female, male, 18-100)

— Slim Women for 1950s Roles (background extra, female, 18-100)

— New Faces for 1950s Scenes – Filming October (background extra, female, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



Canva

‘Ménage à Trois’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Amanda (lead, female, 25-30)

— Ryan (day player, male, 25-30)

— Ramon (supporting, male, 25-45)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



Canva

‘Midnight Sonata’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jack (lead, 28-38)

— Lena (supporting, 21-31)

— Maya (supporting, 21-38)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here



Canva

‘Written’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sam (lead, female, 20-32)

— Kaden (supporting, male, 20-32)

— The Spirit (lead, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $13

– Casting locations: Detroit, Michigan

– Learn more about the feature film here



Canva

‘Secret Strangers In Love’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Emma Evans (lead, female, 20-25)

— Ethan Anderson (lead, male, 20-30)

— Camila(villain) (supporting, female, 20-26)

– Average hourly rate: $45

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



Canva

‘Darkness’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jaxson (other, male, 18-28)

— Trish (other, female, 18-24)

— Angel (other, male, 26-40)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.