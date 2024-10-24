

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.



‘Bluff’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

— Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

— Agent K. (lead, male, 45-55)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Ménage à Trois’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Amanda (lead, female, 25-30)

— Ryan (day player, male, 25-30)

— Ramon (supporting, male, 25-45)

– Average hourly rate: $21

– Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Untitled Josh Safdie Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— To portray Women from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, female, 18-80)

— To Portray Men from the Early 1950’s NYC (Early 1950’s looks needed & MUST be local to NYC) (background extra, male, 18-80)

— To Portray: NYC REPORTERS from the early 1950’s (Must have period appropriate hair) (background extra, female, male, 25-45)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Yikes!’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mr.Spider (supporting, 20-35)

— Michael (supporting, male, 25-35)

— Enoch (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 20-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘A Domino Effect’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Harrison Grayson (lead, male, 35-50)

— Trevor Wesley (lead, male, 30-45)

— Jamil (lead, male, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $89

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Asherah: The TV Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Asherah (lead, female, 18-24)

— Miguel (lead, male, 18-24)

— Location Scout (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; Naples, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Written’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sam (lead, female, 20-32)

— Kaden (supporting, male, 20-32)

— The Spirit (lead, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Detroit, Michigan

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Everything is Normal’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Space Team Second in Command (lead, 20-40)

— Space Crew 1 (lead, 25-60)

— Super Dad (lead, 40-55)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Subclass’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

— Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

— Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Miami, Florida; Hollywood, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘On-Camera Host- LA’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— On-Camera Host, L.A. (lead, 20-40)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Golden’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Tad (supporting, male, 34-38)

— Attorney Johnson (supporting, male, 55-60)

— Rosa (supporting, female, 26-32)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Midnight Sonata’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jack (lead, 28-38)

— Lena (supporting, 21-31)

— Maya (supporting, 21-38)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Jersey City, New Jersey; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Dead Format’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Maddie (supporting, female, 18-35)

— Kevin (lead, male, 18-35)

— Clerk (supporting, male, 30-70)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; East Petersburg, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Harlots’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Brad (lead, male, 20-24)

— Elle (lead, female, 20-24)

— Quinn (lead, female, 20-24)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Why I Love You’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— James (lead, male, 28-35)

— Cara (lead, female, 23-30)

— Joy (supporting, female, 22-35)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; New York City, New York; Miami, Florida

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Untitled Sci-Fi Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Agent Morrison (supporting, male, 40-65)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Pasadena, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘For Matilda’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sonny (lead, male, 20-30)

— Courtney (lead, female, 20-30)

— Jenny (supporting, female, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Caveman LA’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Arow (lead, male, 18-100)

— Lona (lead, female, 18-100)

— Producer (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Urban Muse’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Dutch (lead, female, 15-22)

— trevor (lead, male, 11-15)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

