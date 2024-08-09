

Towing coverage for auto insurance, roadside assistance, and warranties compared

Close up of older man securing a yellow car to a flatbed tow truck with ratchet straps.

Getting stranded on the side of the road with a disabled vehicle is never fun. The good news is, there are options available to help you get towed and back on your way. But with so many choices, deciding between towing coverage through auto insurance, a roadside assistance plan, or a vehicle warranty can be confusing. CheapInsurance.com will break down each option, answering your questions about coverage details, costs, and the best choice for your needs.

What Does My Auto Insurance Towing Coverage Include?

Auto insurance can cover towing costs, but it’s not always included automatically. Here’s what you need to understand about towing coverage in car insurance policies:

Does My Policy Include Towing?

Not all car insurance policies include towing. Check your policy documents or contact your insurance provider to confirm if towing is covered and under what circumstances.

Levels of Towing Coverage

Some insurance companies offer different levels of towing coverage, allowing you to choose the amount you’re comfortable paying for a premium.

Basic Towing. This might cover towing your vehicle to the nearest repair shop within a limited distance (e.g., 15 miles).

Extended Towing. This might offer towing for a longer distance or to a repair shop of your choice.

Comprehensive Coverage. This could include towing for any covered breakdown, regardless of location, up to a specified limit.

What’s Covered?

Most towing coverage applies to breakdowns caused by mechanical issues, flat tires, or dead batteries.

What’s Not Covered

Towing due to non-mechanical reasons, like running out of gas or getting locked out of your car, might not be covered by your insurance.

Important Note. Towing after an accident might be covered under your collision coverage, depending on the specific circumstances and who is at fault. It’s best to check your policy details or contact your insurer for clarification.

Is Roadside Assistance Right for Me?

Roadside assistance plans are separate from auto insurance and offer a wider range of services beyond just towing. These plans, often offered by automobile clubs (e.g., AAA) or through credit card companies, can be a valuable addition to your roadside safety net. Here’s how to decide if a roadside assistance plan is the right choice for you.

What’s Included? Typical roadside assistance plans cover towing (within a designated mileage range), jump starts for dead batteries, flat tire changes (may require you to have a spare tire), and lockout service if you get locked out of your car. Some plans may even offer winching services, fuel delivery if you run out of gas, or reimbursement for overnight accommodations if your car breaks down far from home.

Cost Considerations. Roadside assistance plans typically have a yearly membership fee, ranging from $30 to $150 depending on the plan and provider. Some credit cards offer roadside assistance as a benefit with certain card memberships.

Do You Need More Than Towing? If you value the peace of mind of having access to additional services like flat tire changes or jump starts, then roadside assistance might be a good fit. However, if your main concern is towing coverage, you might be better served by checking your existing auto insurance policy or considering a plan with a higher towing limit.

Frequency of Travel. For those who drive frequently, especially on long distances or unfamiliar roads, roadside assistance can be a lifesaver. The added security of knowing help is readily available can be worth the cost, especially if breakdowns occur in remote areas.

Roadside assistance plans offer a convenient and comprehensive solution for a variety of roadside emergencies. Consider your driving habits, budget, and the additional services offered when deciding if a roadside assistance plan is the right fit for you.

Who Pays for Towing After an Accident?

Getting towed after an accident can add stress to an already frustrating situation. Understanding who is responsible for the towing cost depends on several factors.

Fault. In most cases, the driver found at fault for the accident will be responsible for all associated costs, including towing. This means their insurance company should cover the towing expense for both vehicles involved, depending on the specific policy.

Collision Coverage. If you have collision coverage on your own auto insurance policy, it might cover towing your vehicle, regardless of fault. Check your policy details to confirm coverage and any limitations.

Police Involvement. If the police are called to the scene of the accident, they might order the tow truck if the vehicles are blocking traffic or pose a safety hazard. In this situation, the towing fees might be added to the citation issued to the at-fault driver.

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorists. If the at-fault driver doesn’t have insurance, or their coverage is insufficient to cover all costs, your uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (if you have it) might help pay for towing expenses.

Here are some additional things to keep in mind

Don’t Authorize Unnecessary Towing. If your car is still drivable after a minor accident, you might not need a tow. Before authorizing a tow, assess the situation and see if you can safely drive your car to a repair shop.

Document Everything. If the fault is disputed and you expect the other driver’s insurance to cover towing, take pictures of the damage to both vehicles and the accident scene. Gather any witness information and exchange insurance details with the other driver.

It’s best to understand your auto insurance policy’s towing coverage in advance. If you have any concerns or questions following an accident, consult with your insurance company to clarify who will be responsible for towing costs.

The Bottom Line: Choosing the Best Towing Coverage

Now that you understand the different options for towing coverage – auto insurance, roadside assistance, and vehicle warranties – it’s time to decide which one is right for you. Here’s a breakdown to help you choose.

For Basic Coverage. If you drive infrequently and mainly for short distances, your existing auto insurance towing coverage (if included) might be sufficient. However, be sure to understand the limitations like mileage limits and covered breakdowns.

For Peace of Mind and Additional Services. If you value comprehensive coverage and the convenience of extra services like jump starts or flat tire changes, a roadside assistance plan is a strong option. Consider your driving habits (frequency and distance) to weigh the cost of the plan against the potential benefits.

Supplement Existing Coverage. A vehicle warranty might offer towing for covered breakdowns, but it’s usually limited. If you have a warranty, review the details and consider a roadside assistance plan to fill the gaps for non-warranty related emergencies.

Ultimately, the best towing coverage choice depends on your individual needs and budget. Consider these factors:

Driving Habits. How often and how far do you typically drive?

How often and how far do you typically drive? Budget. How much are you comfortable spending on towing coverage?

How much are you comfortable spending on towing coverage? Desired Coverage. Do you just need towing, or do you value additional roadside assistance services?

Always check your existing auto insurance policy to see if towing coverage is included and understand the limitations.

Compare roadside assistance plans from different providers to find the best value and coverage options.

Don’t rely solely on a vehicle warranty for towing, as coverage is typically limited.

By carefully considering your needs and comparing your options, you can choose the towing coverage that provides the most peace of mind and value on the road.

