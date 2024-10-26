

Clothing optional resorts: 15 sexy destinations for couples

A relaxing spot in a private resort in Tulum, Mexico.

You’ve already tied the knot, and now it’s time to kick off your married life on the most sensuously romantic note. For couples seeking a honeymoon experience like no other, clothing-optional resorts are sexy destinations to consider.

These liberating havens let guests ditch dress codes, pack lightly (very lightly, in fact), and have one less thing to worry about in their upcoming travel. Honeymoons.com shares the beauty of bare-it-all bliss when you go au naturel in any of these 15 alluring resorts for adults.

Negril, Jamaica

A boutique naturist resort, Grand Lido is an oasis couples will especially enjoy if they just want to be themselves. The intimate property has only 26 suites, and all face the ocean. That means guests enjoy more privacy while also being able to take advantage of a more upscale vibe, complete with decadent butler service.

As for amenities, there is a two-level infinity pool with a stunning sea view. o go au natural, head to the beach to soak up the sun and dip your toes in the powdery sands. The adults-only beach has cabanas that can be booked as well. To take advantage of the azure Jamaican waters, activities like kayaking, paddle boarding, snorkeling, and introductory scuba diving lessons are all options.

Guests get more bang for the buck at the Royalton Negril and Hideaway Royalton Negril (an adults-only complex). But if you have the budget, book Grand Lido’s Presidential Suite for free roundtrip airport transfers.

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Bid farewell to tan lines at Hidden Beach Resort, a clothing-optional escape. Considered one of the best all-inclusive adults-only resorts in Mexico (and beyond), at this property, guests can swim, lounge around, and socialize in the nude, topless, or in swimwear.

Tucked away in a dense mangrove jungle, this resort hosts 42 all-suite accommodations. While all offer beautiful ocean views, ground-floor rooms provide even more desirability with swim-out access.

Adding a luxurious touch to your honeymoon is the Gourmet Inclusive experience. In fact, Hidden Beach is the only five-star au naturel resort to offer it. The rates already include all meals, gourmet bites, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. But for visitors looking for a more formal setup, the nearby El Dorado Seaside Suites offers 10 different restaurants.

All this comes on top of access to desirable facilities like a fitness center and opportunities for complimentary non-motorized water sports.

Puerto Morelos, Mexico

Desire Riviera Maya is more than just an all-inclusive, adults-only resort. It’s exclusive to couples.

Despite the secluded atmosphere that envelopes Desire Riviera Maya, the property also offers casual amenities ranging from an ocean view pool to a relaxing spa. The restaurants on-site cater to diverse tastes with international fare that includes Mediterranean and Japanese dishes.

Cancun, Mexico

Grown-ups can have their own playground in the Mexican Caribbean too. Couples can enjoy nearly endless fun with a wealth of land- and water-based activities, thanks to properties like Temptation Cancun Resort. However, the thrill doesn’t end there.

In this colorful paradise, guests can give in to the temptation of tossing off (some of) their clothes for a one-of-a-kind beach experience. Temptation Cancun has a designated topless-optional beach and pool, complete with sexy theme nights.

At the on-site spa, suspend time and indulge in the resort’s luxurious wellness treatments. Guests can also reward themselves with a wide range of gastronomic delights, including an “aphrodisiac” restaurant for a romantic and indulgent dining experience that is sure to awaken all the senses.

Negril, Jamaica

Unleash your wild side and pursue pleasure without the presence of judging eyes. Befitting the resort’s name, Hedonism II is a paradise for guests to spend their days and nights enjoying the freedom that comes without wearing clothes.

The resort has its own nude beach and pools, lying along the iconic Seven Mile Beach in Negril. And to further spice things up, it offers themed nightly parties that are definitely on the sexier side. During the day, guests can take advantage of endless opportunities for fun and relaxation, including a range of aquatic adventures available, like diving, catamaran cruises, glass-bottom boat rides, kayaking, and snorkeling. Afterward, unwind by heading to the pampering spa.

This lively resort hosts 280 rooms and suites, welcoming kindred spirits from around the globe. Being an all-inclusive destination means guests won’t have to worry about food, drinks, or Wi-Fi connectivity either. Take note that gourmet dining at the resort is available 20 hours a day.

Tulum, Mexico

One of Tulum’s most private adults-only clothing optional resorts, Intima is a walled complex that doesn’t compromise when it comes to accessing the town center’s best attractions. It’s close to the heart of Tulum, yet still provides an intimate getaway.

Intima’s star attraction is a large freeform pool that comes complete with a pool bar and hot tub. While all accommodations are elegantly designed, some of the best options are the penthouse suites, which have their own rooftop terraces and Jacuzzis.

Beyond this walled paradise, couples can step back in time as they explore the area’s iconic Mayan ruins and be transported to another world with a visit to the enchanting cenotes and lush jungle.

Montego Bay, Jamaica

For clarification, Sandals Royal Caribbean isn’t a clothing-optional resort. However, it has a private offshore island with an optional clothing beach. For one of those hidden beach resort vibes, it might just be the perfect fit. It’s the best of both worlds, with Sandals, a top all-inclusive brand for romance-seeking couples.

The main resort has British-inspired style, while the private island takes cues from the relaxed beauty of Bali. The island is also adjacent to overwater bungalows and villas, offering another unique honeymoon experience.

Jamaica’s most alluring resort also doubles the romance as it offers access to Sandals Montego Bay, the brand’s first-ever and flagship property set on the island’s largest, exclusive white-sand beach. This option lets guests be as intimate or as social as possible.

Jamaica

Couples most intimate property yet, Couples Negril is a laidback sanctuary set on 18 acres of land on Jamaica’s west coast. Like Sandals, it isn’t a fully clothing-optional destination. But guests do enjoy a dedicated nude beach and Jacuzzi.

This resort is also all-inclusive, so guests can enjoy offerings without having to constantly get out their wallet, plusplenty of dining options to choose from. Elevate the experience by booking private beach dining, enjoyed beneath the twinkling stars by the Caribbean Sea.

When not on the property’s nude beach, visitors can enjoy the sparkling blue waters via various activities like scuba diving and sailing, or enliven their senses by hopping on a party bus to Margaritaville, a place founded by singer Jimmy Buffet hosting island entertainment and a variety of beach happenings.

Bermuda

Cambridge Beaches is a storied property that’s been around since the early 1920s. A special type of grandeur envelopes it, perfect for couples who prefer a more “conservative” approach to their intimate getaway. The resort isn’t totally clothing-optional, but it includes a clothing-optional sundeck that overlooks the pool and the beach. Guests will be able to bask in the sun and let the breeze kiss their skin, all while maintaining privacy.

Enjoy a dip in refreshing waters with four private beaches, plus two private coves, to choose from. Guests can also paddle out to a private island or meet and swim with friendly sea turtles.

On land, the sprawling property has various sports courts, including basketball, tennis, pickleball, and even croquet. Or, guests can explore the surrounding area via scooter, e-bike, or electric vehicle.

Indonesia

Looking for an exotic clothing-optional resort? If you don’t mind the long travel time, head to Bali to enjoy an escape at this gem, perfectly made for naturism lovers. Welcoming couples and singles alike, Bali Ai Naturel sits on the beach at the northern end of the island near two of its most breathtaking waterfalls: Gitgit and Sekumpul.

Discover serenity in a lush tropical environment and a unique sense of freedom with amenities that include two clothing-free swimming pools. The property also offers a gym room and bicycles available for rent. Diving and snorkeling provide the chance to explore a vibrant reef. Guests can also enjoy dolphin-watching boat excursions.

Venture outside the resort boundaries to visit lively, thriving local markets and be immersed in Balinese culture, with the chance to indulge in more local flavors. There are also historic temples dotted across the island that can be visited. Just be sure you follow the proper dress code as a sign of respect.

South Australia

Sunland Holiday Village is the sole ocean nudist resort in the land down under. It can be found along a picturesque stretch of coast in South Australia, providing an idyllic retreat with a mile of private oceanfront that can be enjoyed sans clothing.

Guests can leave their worries (and their clothes) behind to enjoy unforgettable soaks in the sun with their loved one. Beyond the magnificent coastline, the property has an inground heated lagoon pool, a spa, and a sauna. There’s also a happy hour where couples can let loose without paying a hefty price.

At the heart of Sunland is a clubhouse to play golf or tennis, or enjoy the warmth of the Australian sun and socialize with fellow honeymooners and other guests. Come sundown, the resort becomes a communal oasis for enjoying bonfires and shared meals under the stars.

Le Porge, France

The open-mindedness of France is best epitomized in this naturist resort along the country’s Atlantic coast.

It’s important to note that nudity is mandatory in certain areas, including the beach, pool, and golf course—the only naturist golf course in the world. Guests are also encouraged to enjoy the freedom of nakedness throughout the estate.

This paradise of a resort offers comfortable chalets that suit various budget ranges. That means guests can allocate funds to enjoy more activities, including fitness programs, bike rides, and more.

Panama

Those looking for clothing-optional resorts in Panama will see that there is only one: Popa Paradise. It’s nestled in a hidden spot, away from the town center of Bocas, so honeymooners can work on that full-body tan without the fear of glaring eyes.

Spending your honeymoon here means that you’ll be at the northwestern tip of Isla Popa. While that might sound like it’s too secluded to have many activity options, guests have multiple choices, from snorkeling to experience the area’s vibrant underwater world to a private boat tour to experience attractions like Dolphin Bay and Zapatillas Cays.

The resort also has a clubhouse, a pool, and a swim-up bar.

Kissimmee, Florida

Not a fan of long flights? Look no further. Nestled in the heart of Florida, Cypress Cove is a nudist resort spanning over 200 acres of lush land. It’s family-owned and family-friendly, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a freeing clothing-optional experience. Most guests are typically adults, with activities more geared toward the grown-ups.

Beyond the liberating atmosphere, couples can have the time of their lives while enjoying a variety of activities. These include exploring protected wetlands and the lake by kayak or canoe, as well as hitting the nine-hole golf course.

After a day packed with adventures, visitors can dance the night away in the on-site bar and grill. When it comes to accommodation, Cypress Cove is truly a welcoming home away from home. It doesn’t just have villa hotel rooms, but also a residential community and a spacious RV park for even more options.

Land O’ Lakes, Florida

Another Florida clothing-optional property, Caliente Club & Resorts offers a luxurious escape for adults who want to unleash their sultry side. Here, guests aren’t mandated to wear clothes anywhere other than the gym for safety reasons.

It’s a truly unforgettable paradise with lots of lively parties and events to attend. Guests can sign up for a membership to use the facilities, which include several pools for swimming or lounging around. Volleyball, pickleball, and tennis courts are on-site as well for more active fun to add to any romantic getaway.

When you want to take relaxation up a notch or take advantage of services that will help you look your best, head to the Luxury Med Spa. There are also casual and fine dining options on-site that are sure to entice taste buds, along with happening bars.

For vacationers who want to pack lightly and travel briefly, Caliente Club & Resorts is an ideal clothing-optional pick.

Clothing-Optional Resorts Etiquette Tips

Clothing-optional resorts can be thrilling (and curiosity-piquing). For first-time guests, it’s a good idea to have an understanding of what to expect. Here are some essential tips to keep in mind.

Familiarize yourselves with resort rules

Not all naturist resorts are the same, each with its own set of guidelines. It’s important to know if there are designated areas where nudity is allowed and where it’s not. Identify if the resort allows for full nakedness or if guests are only permitted to go topless.

Carry a towel and a cover-up

From a practical point of view, lounging by the beach or more resort areas can be difficult without a towel. This handy piece of fabric will help you maintain a sense of cleanliness and hygiene when you just want to hang out. Carry a cover-up so that you can easily comply when in areas where complete nudity isn’t allowed.

Avoid staring

The idea of fully embracing your freedom and expressing yourself without clothing restrictions is enticing. However, in this setting, you must obey the golden rule of “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” In this case, that means it’s essential to treat others with respect and dignity.

In clothing-optional resorts, always avoid prolonged stares. That helps to ensure a comfortable, relaxed, and safe atmosphere for everyone who is just looking for a good time.

