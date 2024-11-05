

What are the top airlines in the U.S.?

United, Delta and American Airlines planes line up in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

What are the top airlines in the U.S.? The aviation sector is perpetually confronted with the challenges of changing consumer expectations, evolving safety protocols, and fluctuating economic conditions. In light of this, travelers consider a variety of factors, in addition to ticket prices, when selecting the most suitable flights to guarantee a seamless and pleasurable travel experience.

Way.com assessed the reliability, safety, comfort, and overall service quality of the nine main national flights in the United States and one regional carrier. This is done to offer travelers valuable insights to assist them in their decision-making process.

These flights are being assessed on a variety of factors, including their capacity to provide exceptional customer experiences, operational efficiency, and sustainability initiatives, in addition to their reliability and pricing, as of September 2024. Delta, United, and Alaska have held the top positions in North America in recent industry rankings, indicating that they are excelling in these categories.



Top U.S. Airlines for Reliability

Table listing top 5 ranking of US airlines and their performances.

Reliability is frequently defined by on-time performance and the effective management of delays. Delta remains the industry leader in this regard, with United and Southwest following in their footsteps. Both flights are recognized for their consistent and reliable operations.

The following is a detailed explanation:



Top Flights for the Travel Experience

Table listing data on flight, on-time performance and handling of delays per airline.

Comfort and amenities are indispensable components of an exceptional travel experience. Delta and Alaska are distinguished by their exceptional in-flight entertainment and passenger comfort. At the same time, American Airlines is the leader in cabin amenities.



Best Flights for Cost and Reach

Table listing data of comparison for airline comfort and amenities.

Southwest and United are excellent choices for budget-conscious travelers due to their extensive route networks and affordable ticket prices. Travelers seeking affordable alternatives continue to favor Southwest’s straightforward, cost-effective approach.



Best Options for Loyalty

Table listing data for flight ticket prices, baggage policies and network reach.

Frequent travelers have increasingly prioritized loyalty programs. Delta’s SkyMiles program continues to be the industry leader in terms of reward flexibility and point accumulation. At the same time, United’s MileagePlus program also offers substantial benefits.



Bottom Line

Table listing airlines and their loyalty programs.

In 2024, these aviation companies have demonstrated their capabilities in a variety of areas, including cost-effectiveness and reliability. Delta is the primary winner in terms of overall customer satisfaction. However, Alaska and United are more successful in specific areas, such as price and sustainability.

