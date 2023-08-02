Skip to Content
Las Cruces experiencing drier-than-usual Monsoon season, experts say

Leloba Seitshiro
today at 11:07 AM
Published 11:12 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- If you live in Las Cruces, you probably spend a fair bit of time looking up at the sky, wondering "where is the rain?!"

And you would be correct.

The National Weather Service says Las Cruces is substantially below normal for precipitation for the year. It says data from New Mexico State University shows Las Cruces has only received 1.67 inches of rain so far this year. It is supposed to be at 4.12 inches.

The agency says last year at this time, the Las Cruces area had received 3.66 inches of rain.

