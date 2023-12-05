New Mexico Governor looking to establish new ‘first-of-its-kind’ water supply

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham is seeking $500 million to establish a new "first-of-its-kind" strategic water supply to increase drought resilience and advance clean energy production in the state.

“In arid states like ours, every drop counts. A warming climate throws that fact into sharper relief every day,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

The strategic water supply will provide extra resources by creating green hydrogen, storing energy produced by wind and solar, and manufacturing electric vehicles, microchips, solar panels, and wind turbines.

“This is innovation in action: We’re leveraging the private sector to strengthen our climate resiliency and protect our precious freshwater resources," said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

Gov. Lujan Grisham will seek the $500 million in non-general fund dollars to support this proposed project. This includes $250 million from the upcoming legislative session and $250 million from the 2025 legislative session.

The governor says that money should come from severance taxes from oil, gas, and natural resource producers.

With those funds, Lujan Grisham's office says New Mexico will be able to treat brackish water and reclaim it for use, contributing to her new strategic water supply.

According to Lujan Grisham's plan, in early 2024, the New Mexico Environment Department will issue guidance and seek proposals from companies interested in working on this project.