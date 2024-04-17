Rio Bosque Wetlands Park concerned after proposed TxDOT Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials with the Rio Bosque Waterlands Park say they're now concerned for the site's habitat.

With over 370 acres of Waterlands and Riverside forests, officials tell ABC-7 the peace, and serenity is now being threatened by TxDOT's proposed Border Highway East Corridor Study.

The study area looks at Loop 375 near the Zaragoza International Port of entry (POE) and extends south to the Tornillo POE.

According to TxDOT, this would benefit the area by alleviating congestion on Socorro road, North loop, and Alameda.

Sergio Samaniego, Assistant Manager of the Rio Bosque Wetlands Park, argues the park will see increased traffic, air pollution and noise, as well as impact the wildlife.

"It would definitely not be attractive for any migratory birds that are flying through the area to stop and rest and eat," said Samaniego. "The noise pollution and vehicle pollution would be too much for any of the birds that nest here or to even consider nesting at the park, so it would decrease it significantly."

TxDOT said although potential routes have been made, they say this is only a study and no project is in place yet.

They add before it can come into fruition, it would have to be approved by the National Environmental Protection Act.

"Were just looking at the needs of the community and trying to get feed back from the community to find out what it is that's most important to them in this area as we help to improve mobility," said Jennifer Wright, TxDOT Spokesperson.

The community is invited to be apart of the conversation with their proposal hearing on May 1st at Clint High School starting at 5 p.m.