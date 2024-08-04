Skip to Content
Environment

Local lactation consultant supports mothers during Breastfeeding Awareness Month

By
New
Published 12:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In celebration of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, mothers in El Paso are sharing their experiences and the importance of breastfeeding.

Stephanie Ortega, a mother of three, found success breastfeeding her youngest child with the help of lactation consultant Veronica Munoz after struggling with her older children.

Munoz emphasizes the recommendation to breastfeed for up to two years, highlighting its critical role in infant health.

Both women agree that a mother's body adapts to meet her baby's unique needs.

For support or to learn more about classes offered by Veronica Munoz, contact her at (915) 263-5487.

Article Topic Follows: Environment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content