Local lactation consultant supports mothers during Breastfeeding Awareness Month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In celebration of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, mothers in El Paso are sharing their experiences and the importance of breastfeeding.

Stephanie Ortega, a mother of three, found success breastfeeding her youngest child with the help of lactation consultant Veronica Munoz after struggling with her older children.

Munoz emphasizes the recommendation to breastfeed for up to two years, highlighting its critical role in infant health.

Both women agree that a mother's body adapts to meet her baby's unique needs.

For support or to learn more about classes offered by Veronica Munoz, contact her at (915) 263-5487.