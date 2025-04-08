El Paso’s pilot recycling program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is announcing that it's launching a pilot recycling program.

The program, will be implemented in all of the city's recreational facilities, and recycling bins will be placed in key areas.

Visitors will be able to recycle plastics, aluminum, and other recyclable materials.

According to the city's Parks and Recreation Department, this initiative aims to promote sustainability, reduce waste, and encourage residents to adopt environmentally friendly practices in their daily lives.