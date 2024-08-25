Hone strengthens into a hurricane as it threatens Hawaii with fire and floods



By Mary Gilbert and Robert Shackelford, CNN Meteorologist

(CNN) — The Atlantic hurricane season might be quiet for now, but the same can’t be said in the Pacific, where Hurricane Hone is bearing down on Hawaii.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Hawaii’s Big Island with the storm bringing heavy rain, strong winds, dangerous seas and fire concerns to a tinder-dry state still recovering from one of the most devastating fires in US history. Much of the island is also under a flash flood warning, with Hilo International Airport having seen a 36-hour rainfall total of 4.46 inches.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green declared a state of emergency Saturday evening due to the threats from Hone and the elevated fire danger in the state. The disaster emergency relief period will continue through Monday, according to the proclamation.

Tropical activity has been abundant in the Pacific Ocean this year, but none of the seven East Pacific named storms have come close to Hawaii. Hone, the first storm to form in the Central Pacific since 2019, has broken that mold.

Hone reached hurricane strength early Sunday. It continued to strengthen, reaching maximum sustained winds of 85 mph later in the morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s about 210 miles south-southeast of Honolulu, moving west at 8 mph as it begins to gradually move away from the Big Island.

The storm is forecast to remain at hurricane strength before starting to weaken Sunday afternoon. It’s expected to pass near or just south of the Big Island through early Sunday and will continue to head west Sunday and into Monday before beginning to slow.

Tropical storm-force winds extend about 115 miles from the center of Hone and are beginning to impact the Big Island. Widespread wind gusts across the Big Island could reach 70 mph with gusts at summits potentially reaching 85 mph.

Widespread rainfall totals of 6 to 12 inches were expected on the windward and southeast facing slopes of the Big Island, according to the hurricane center. “Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be possible over portions of the smaller islands, mainly windward,” it warned.

Maui could see around 6 inches and Oahu could pick up 2 to 4 inches of rain into early this week, especially on the eastern side of the island. Heavy rain could cause flash flooding and area waterways to swell.

In addition to potentially flooding rainfall, Hone will also deliver gusty winds this weekend, especially over the Big Island.

“Winds are expected to be strongest where they blow downslope from higher terrain, over headlands and through passes,” the hurricane center warned on Saturday.

The storm’s strongest winds were expected to last from late Saturday through Sunday as it passes south of the Big Island.

Breezy conditions continue to raise fire danger concerns over parts of the state where winds get stronger without the rain to accompany them.

Red flag warnings have been issued for leeward areas which generally include the western and southern coasts of each island in Hawaii’s chain. Lahaina, which was devastated by wildfires last year, is also under a red flag warning.

The increased fire danger is particularly concerning given drought conditions in the state are worse this year than they were at the time of last year’s devastating wildfires. Wildfires in Maui last August left more than 100 people dead and caused $6 billion in damage.

Given Hone’s rain, fire weather conditions don’t appear to be as severe as those during last year’s fires, but if dry fuels like grasses and trees catch fire, they will quickly go up in flames. Strong winds could fan those flames and rapidly spread fire to nearby locations.

Around the time of last year’s fires, about 15% of the state was experiencing at least moderate drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. As of August 20, moderate drought or worse conditions covered 73% of Hawaii.

Hone may not be the only system Hawaii contends with over the next couple of weeks.

Gilma, which was a Category 3 hurricane as of Saturday evening as it roared over the open Pacific, will continue to track west. The system will weaken as it approaches Hawaii, but whatever remains of it could take a swipe at the state late next week.

Interests in and around Hawaii may need to continue to monitor for tropical trouble even into early September.

