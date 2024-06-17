Preventing and recognizing heat-related illnesses in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As temperatures soar in the Borderland, ProAction Emergency Services Institute reports a surge in heat-related emergencies.

Jesus Gomez, an EMT with ProAction, highlighted key strategies for identifying and preventing heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion.

He said heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and fainting. He noted that if you experience these, move to a cool place, drink water, and rest.

Heat stroke symptoms include high body temperature, confusion, hot and dry skin, and loss of consciousness.

He said call emergency services immediately and cool the person with whatever means available while waiting for help.

Gomez emphasized that vulnerable groups such as children under 4, adults over 65, and pets should avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

He advised immediate action and seeking help if symptoms of heat exhaustion appear, as they could progress to heat stroke.

For effective prevention, he recommended wearing loose, light clothing, staying hydrated with water, and minimizing outdoor activities during peak heat hours.