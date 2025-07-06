Skip to Content
Mexico makes it 10 Concacaf Gold Cup titles after 2-1 win over USA

Concacaf Gold Cup
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mexico prevailed over USA in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final, 2-1, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday.

Chris Richards would be the one to strike first in this matchup and the only player to score for team USA. As for for Mexico, Raul Jimenez snagged the equalizer and Edson Alvarez with the header goal for a 2-1 lead.

Former Locomotive FC Midfielder, Diego Luna, played a major role in leading team USA to the final. Luna will return to MLS play with Real Salt Lake who is set to play Houston Dynamos on Saturday, July 12th at 7:30p.m.

