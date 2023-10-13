ABC-7 Xtra: Understanding the war in Israel

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Conditions with the war in Israel are constantly changing from one day to another.

You may recall Israel declared war against the militant group, Hamas, when militants swooped into border towns a week ago, killing and injuring hundreds, taking hostages as well.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, Las Cruces Rabbi Bery Schmukler tells host Saul Saenz this war is not about land disputes.

"I don't think this is a battle of Gaza versus Israel, Israel versus Jews, or Hamas versus Jews, Jews versus Palestinians. This is a battle of good versus evil," said Rabbi Schmukler.

A UTEP professor also breaks down the history between Israel and Palestine, and what may have led up to this latest conflict.