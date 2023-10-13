Skip to Content
Xtra

ABC-7 Xtra: Understanding the war in Israel

By
New
today at 12:15 PM
Published 2:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Conditions with the war in Israel are constantly changing from one day to another.

You may recall Israel declared war against the militant group, Hamas, when militants swooped into border towns a week ago, killing and injuring hundreds, taking hostages as well.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, Las Cruces Rabbi Bery Schmukler tells host Saul Saenz this war is not about land disputes.

"I don't think this is a battle of Gaza versus Israel, Israel versus Jews, or Hamas versus Jews, Jews versus Palestinians. This is a battle of good versus evil," said Rabbi Schmukler.

A UTEP professor also breaks down the history between Israel and Palestine, and what may have led up to this latest conflict.

Article Topic Follows: Xtra

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Saul Saenz

Saul Saenz co-anchors Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content