ABC-7 Xtra: An in-depth look at Daylight Saving Time

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The majority of us will switch back the clock an hour as part of daylight saving time this weekend.

Most Americans, not all, have been changing the clocks twice a year as part of day light saving time since it became law in 1918. But now, lawmakers across the U.S., like right here in Texas, have said enough.

In April, the Texas house voted 138 to 5, overwhelmingly, to to end the practice of changing clocks twice a year. That bill has a long way to go before becoming law, however.

New Mexicans are finding that out as well.

But even if states approve to end the practice of either falling back or moving forward, congress needs to approve the change to keep the clocks the same nationwide.

And this is an especially important issue for us in the borderland.

Lets say New Mexico achieves the change, and Texans don't.

That would leave Las Cruces and El Paso in different time zones.

And even then, there is no daylight saving time in Mexico, where it was abolished in 2022.

So this could throw the changing of time into a tailspin.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Saul Saenz talks to the president of the Texas Broadcasters Association, as well as a New Mexico lawmaker, about locking the clock for good.