Juarez resident collecting supplies to help family after hurricane Otis

JUAREZ, Mexico (KVIA) -- José Ángel Parra is from the Mexican state of Guerrero and currently lives in Juarez.

He and his family are from a small Mexican town called Coyuca de Benítez, approximately 17 miles away from Acapulco.

His family suffered the impact hurricane Otis brought to Mexico's Southern Pacific Coast.

After power outages and communications were lost, José Ángel didn't hear from his family for almost three days, and he was worried.

When ABC-7 spoke to José Ángel, he said all he wants now is to help his family with all the needs that they have. Last week, he started collecting food, clothes, and other supplies to send to his family.

"Aquí en Juarez hay mucha gente que a mi me ha apoyado, que me ha visto con buenos ojos."

José Ángel also told ABC-7 that in Juarez there have been a lot of people who have helped and supported him; he feels blessed.

All he wants now is to find a way to send everything to his family and help other people from his hometown.

If you would like to help or donate to José Ángel and his family in Guerrero you can contact him through his Facebook profile.