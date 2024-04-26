Long lines form and frustration grows as Cuba runs short of cash

HAVANA (AP) — Alejandro Fonseca stood in line for several hours outside a bank in Havana hoping to withdraw Cuban pesos from an ATM. But when it was almost his turn, the cash ran out. He hopped on his electric tricycle and traveled several kilometers to another branch where he finally managed to withdraw some money after wasting the entire morning. “It shouldn’t be so difficult to get the money you earn by working,” the 23-year-old says. Fonseca is one of an increasing number of frustrated Cubans who have to grapple with yet another hurdle while navigating an already complicated monetary system in the island — a shortage of cash.

