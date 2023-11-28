Skip to Content
What’s on Doppler’s Radar: Cotton harvest continues across the Borderland

today at 5:57 PM
Published 3:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mammoth modules of cotton are ready for pickup across the Borderland.

These modules contain around 6 acres worth of cotton, weigh about 21,000 pounds, and sell for around $7,200 each.

The United States is a key producer and exporter of the fiber. Texas is the largest producer, supplying about 40 percent of U.S. cotton production.

There are two main types of cotton - Upland and Pima. Upland is the most common across the country (99%) and here in the Borderland. The other type of cotton is called Pima. This is a better quality cotton that brings in about double the money that Upland receives. Pima is not as common here but more so out in California and Arizona. Pima is an ultra-soft fabric commonly used in clothing and sheets.

Learn more about cotton production in the Borderland tonight, only on ABC-7 at 10.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

