ABC-7 Xtra: UTEP on the rise

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Paul Cicala discusses UTEP's rise, as it is named the best cost value university in Texas.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.