Xtra depth on El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team helping in the floods in Central Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Monday, El Paso Fire Department confirmed to ABC-7 that 6 members from the Water Rescue Team were being deployed to Abilene, Texas to lend a helping hand to the water rescue efforts happening over the intense floods the state has experienced due to storms.

Along with 5 other members from Task Force One, Horizon Fire Chief, Kris Menendez, was deployed to Central Texas as part of EPFD. Menendez is a Battalion Chief with EPFD.

Team members tell ABC-7 this is not the first time they've been deployed to floods in Texas. All have been deployed 2 or 3 times in the past.

The crew adds they gain experience and knowledge while being deployed to the floods. They say they apply this knowledge and expertise to water rescues in El Paso. Irrigation season is the time when the EPFD Water Rescue Team is called out for rescues at the canals near the border wall. Often times, migrants are swept by strong water currents during the season, thus bringing the team to rescue individuals from the canals.

The Water Rescue Team is now en route to Fort Worth, Texas to continue their efforts in helping with the Texas floods. The team will be there for the next several days.