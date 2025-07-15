Mother speaks out after son was tased, killed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 30-year-old Xavier Guadalupe Hernandez died on Sunday after a confrontation with El Paso Police Department officers, a civilian, and an off-duty officer while he was found walking along the shoulder of I-10 East and Yarbrough.

ABC-7 spoke today with Hernandez's mother, Angelica Lujan, who said she and her family feel anger and frustration after Hernandez's death.

Lujan's daughter found out her brother was at Del Sol Medical Center's ICU after watching videos circulating on social media; it was then Lujan says the family went to the hospital looking for Hernandez.

"It was anger, nothing was done the way it should have been done," said Lujan.

ABC-7 reached out to the El Paso Police Department for additional response to the incident and received the following response today:

"Unfortunately, we won't be able to comment, because the incident on Sunday is currently under investigation."