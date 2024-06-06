Body of Work: A Las Cruces woman’s journey from bodybuilding to the big screen

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Beth Medina didn't begin bodybuilding until she was 52 years old. Five years later, she found herself next to A-list actors in a movie largely centered around bodybuilding.

'Love Lies Bleeding' is an action-packed thriller produced by the film company A24. Well-known performers star in it, including Kristen Stewart, Katy O'Brian and Ed Harris.

"Katy O'Brian is trying to get to Las Vegas to be in this really huge competition. She meets Kristen Stewart in the gym, Kristen's a gym manager. So they kind of get together," Medina said.

"It is about bodybuilding and strength. And I think for women, a lot of women get in the gym and they don't really know exactly what to do... But I think once you learn how to lift weights and how to work out correctly, you do feel a sense of power and a sense of pride and and confidence in yourself," said Medina.

