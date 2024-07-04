ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Summer Illnesses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nothing can spoil your summer fun faster than getting sick. Whether it's a sunburn, a stomach bug, cold, flu or something more serious, knowing the signs and symptoms and how to prevent some illnesses is key.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, ABC-7 medical contributor Dr. Ogechika Alozie from Sunset West Health joins host Mark Ross to talk about various summer illnesses and what you can do to stay healthy.

Watch ABC-7 Xtra Sunday with Mark Ross at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.