ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: El Paso’s Housing Market

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Despite interest rates hovering around seven percent, people are willing to pay higher prices for a home in El Paso.

New data from the Texas Real Estate Research Center shows that, as of May, home sales in El Paso have already surpassed last year.

And last month, the median price of homes in El Paso was 263-thousand dollars, according to the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross and his guests will discuss what is happening with El Paso's housing market and whether a recent government report will lead to lower interest rates.

Joining Mark are Tony Delgado, the chief executive officer of the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors, and the organization's current president, Shy Rodriguez, who is with Century 21 The Edge realtors, and Doctor Tom Fullerton, professor and Trade in the Americas chair of the Department of Economics and Finance at UTEP.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday edition airs at 10:35 p.m., Right after ABC-7 at Ten weekend.