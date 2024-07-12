Skip to Content
Xtra

ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: El Paso’s Housing Market

<i>Steven Senne/AP</i><br/>A for sale sign stands in front of a house
AP
Steven Senne/AP
A for sale sign stands in front of a house
By
New
Published 2:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Despite interest rates hovering around seven percent, people are willing to pay higher prices for a home in El Paso.

New data from the Texas Real Estate Research Center shows that, as of May, home sales in El Paso have already surpassed last year.

And last month, the median price of homes in El Paso was 263-thousand dollars, according to the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross and his guests will discuss what is happening with El Paso's housing market and whether a recent government report will lead to lower interest rates.

Joining Mark are Tony Delgado, the chief executive officer of the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors, and the organization's current president, Shy Rodriguez, who is with Century 21 The Edge realtors, and Doctor Tom Fullerton, professor and Trade in the Americas chair of the Department of Economics and Finance at UTEP.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday edition airs at 10:35 p.m., Right after ABC-7 at Ten weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Xtra
home prices

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content