ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY – What’s new at UTEP and NMSU for the fall semester

By
New
Published 11:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As UTEP and NMSU begin the fall semester, there are new programs and services for students at both universities. There's also a look ahead to changes on the UTEP campus.

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross visits with UTEP's vice president of student affairs, Dr. Catie McCorry-Andalis, and the interim president of the New Mexico State University system, Dr. Mónica Torres. 

Topics include UTEP's 10-year master plan, NMSU's plan for its community colleges, and events to welcome students back to campus.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 pm, right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

