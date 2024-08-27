After Jaguars El Paso shut down due to hundreds of alleged violations — including violent crimes — its former owners are opening under a different name

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The former Jaguars El Paso Nightclub has been in the headlines for numerous violations over the years. However, it wasn't until earlier this year that the establishment was temporarily closed because of alleged "ongoing illegal activities."

Now, ABC-7 has learned that the company that owns the former nightclub, RCI Holdings, Inc., is opening a new business at the same address in less than three weeks, this time under the name 'Chicas Locas.'

In addition to the revelation of the new business, ABC-7 found that RCI Holdings, Inc. may be out of compliance of a settlement between it and the County of El Paso.

ALLEGED VIOLATIONS

A temporary restraining order obtained by ABC-7, that was filed by the El Paso County Attorney's Office on February 23, outlined over 200 alleged violations:

Discharge of a firearm: 13 violations.

Delivery, possession, or use of a controlled substance: 57 violations.

Prostitution/promotion of prostitution: 13 violations.

Aggravated assault: 22 violations.

Disorderly conduct: 52 violations.

Criminal trespass: 1 violation.

Criminal mischief: 1 violation.

Sale or storage of beer or alcohol without a permit or license: 22 violations.

Employee under 21 at sexually oriented business: 1 violation.

Violation of City of El Paso’s Sexually Oriented Business ordinance: at least 26 violations.

At least sixteen (16) of the violations noted also involved a gun.

At least twelve (12) violations involved a criminal street gang member.

The temporary restraining order was a prelude to a settlement reached between the county and the former owners of Jaguars in March.

The county's lawsuit was separate from a similar lawsuit, filed by the City of El Paso against the nightclub on February 22.

On Monday, City Council discussed the item during its executive session, but took no action.

ABC-7 also reached out to the City of El Paso for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

CONDITIONS OF THE COUNTY'S SETTLEMENT WITH FORMER JAGUARS OWNERS

The settlement lists numerous conditions that the former owners of Jaguars must follow, should they open a new establishment.

They include but are not limited to:

Obtaining a license from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which allows a business to sell and serve alcohol.

The word 'strip' cannot be used when promoting the business.

POSSIBLE VIOLATIONS OF SETTLEMENT BY FORMER JAGUARS OWNERS

Based on recent online posts by the chain 'Chicas Locas' on its website and Instagram page, RCI Holdings, Inc. -- the parent company of both Jaguars and Chicas Locas -- may be in violation of its settlement with the county.

First, upon multiple searches using different categories on the TABC wesbite, ABC-7 could not find any applications for a TABC license, either approved or submitted by RCI Holdings, Inc. as of yet.

However, an Instagram post by '@chicaslocaselpaso' from last week, shows that a Chicas Locas is opening September 12 at 11377 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79936 -- the same address that Jaguars was previously located.

Second, on its website, Chicas Locas is described as the "#1 Rated Latin Strip Club."

The website also lists its five locations, with its El Paso location listed as "coming soon."

ABC-7 reached out to the only listed contact on the Chicas Locas website for comment, but we have not received a response as of the publication of this article.

We also contacted the El Paso County Attorney's Office. A spokesperson said they cannot comment on something that has not happened yet.

ABC-7 will keep you up-to-date on any developments on air, online and on the KVIA News and CTV apps.