ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: El Paso Independent School District

Published 8:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Like many other school districts across Texas, the El Paso Independent School District is facing challenges ranging from declining enrollment to budget deficits and plans to shutter some elementary schools.

How EPISD is facing those challenges and others is the topic of this Sunday's ABC-7 Xtra with Mark Ross. Joining Mark are three key members of the superintendent's leadership team - Chief Operating Officer S.B. Pierson, Chief Financial Officer Martha Aguirre, and Chief of Organizational Transformation and Equity Marivel Macias. Macias is overseeing the Destination District Redesign, which is the plan that will, in part, determine whether certain elementary school campuses will be shuttered.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

