Draft study on Downtown Deck Plaza by City of El Paso shows $412 million cost to build deck plaza and adjacent buildings

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A draft version of the City of El Paso's feasibility study of a proposed downtown deck plaza shows a potential total cost of the project to be more than $412 million, including additional residential and commercial building development, according to the documents obtained by ABC-7.

The $207,666,583 figure presented Tuesday to city council would be the estimated cost to build the deck plaza itself and ground-level amenities, while the additional $204,358,648 difference would be the estimated cost to build additional infrastructure, including buildings, in the footprint.

The Paso del Norte Community Foundation, which established the downtown deck plaza foundation, presented to county commissioners and city council Monday and Tuesday get their support on the $207 million figure.

$5 million in local funds, including from the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) would match the $5 million in federal highway administration funds being applied for.

For Tracy Yellen, CEO of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, if successful once applied for by the end of the month, this step would be a major move forward to making the deck plaza a reality, and help secure more funds in the future.

"This would just be a huge step forward and it would signal to USDOT, TXDOT, our community that we're really serious about this at this project is really important to our community, and it would give us the opportunity then to apply for those other funds because they know the project's ready."

Yellen says that higher figure of $412 million reflects what it would cost in total for a future build-out of housing or commercial development.

"Our focus is really on this eight and a half acre park space. And then if we're able or someone is able to develop housing to compliment it down the road, then that's terrific. But again, Texas may not choose the alternative that would give anyone the opportunity. And we would maintain the buildings that are there now. And those are, you know, privately owned. And if they would want to redevelop them, you know, that would be that would be their cost."

The draft document reflecting the higher $412 million figure was presented to El Paso city representatives and the mayor in June of this year, but city staff say that draft was rejected. They say the $412 million total includes those buildings that are not part of the deck plaza or it's amenities.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) has had a complete reconstruction of I-10 through downtown in the works for years now, and buildings between Yandell and the I-10 trench through downtown may have to be demolished as part of it.

In that case, Yellen says that additional $200 million dollars in costs reflects what it would take to rebuild in that section.

As for who will take care of maintenance going forward, the Paso del Norte Community Foundation is looking to models from cities like Dallas that has the Deck Plaza Foundation take a leading role.

"TXDOT would have an agreement with, a local government organization like the county, and the county could then turn around and have an agreement with the Downtown Tech Plaza Foundation for that long term operation and maintenance," Yellen explained to ABC-7.

County Commissioner Illiana Holguin did express some concern about that arrangement for maintenance of the deck plaza going forward, but commissioners ultimately approved the county's "sponsorship" of the project.