Alleged extortion on commercial imports and exports in Juarez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexican media outlet Reforma is reporting some businesses, industries, and customs agencies are being extorted by criminal groups at several Mexican border cities, including Ciudad Juárez, Tijuana, Reynosa, Matamoros, and Nuevo Laredo.

Reports say these criminal groups are asking maquiladoras and businesses to pay them tariffs based on the products they import and export from Mexico, which can go from $100 to $2,000.

Reforma got access to a list of 215 products organized crime members turned over to businesses which they charge these fees for.

The report also shows maquiladoras, cargo drivers, and Mexican customs agents informed this started happening three months before the López Obrador administration ended, which led to an increase of tariffs and fees at the Mexican customs.

Several officials and authorities were asked about this situation.

Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar said they have not heard of these extortion cases happening in this area, besides the regular border complaints of corruption relating to the aduanas they receive often.

"I must tell you that at no border of the state (Chihuahua), we have detected anything regarding the extortion that criminal groups could be generating against importers or customs agents in the state. And I say at no border, not in Ciudad Juárez, not in Santa Teresa, not in Ojinaga, not in any border where exports take place here," said the Chihuahua Secretary of Public Safety, Gilberto Loya.

Neither local or state authorities and agencies have detected these types of extortions or received complaints relating to them.

Mexico's Department of Defense took control of all the customs and ports in the country in 2022, which includes 50 aduanas. Other civil workers continue to work these as well.

Reports also say that criminal groups have access to the customs database which is where they obtain detailed information on all the goods and merchandise that go in and out of Mexico.

They also have access to the clients' names and products that each 'aduana' manages and the customs agency that handles all the permits. Once they get this information, they show up at the maquiladoras' and businesses' doors to turn them over this list of products with their respective tariff to pay and a phone number to call to.